Comparing SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) & Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) and Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SR Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SR Bancorp -28.30% -5.52% -1.01% Timberland Bancorp 23.98% 10.40% 1.31%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SR Bancorp $26.88 million 3.46 -$10.86 million N/A N/A Timberland Bancorp $71.33 million 3.15 $27.12 million $3.05 9.18

This table compares SR Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Timberland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SR Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SR Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats SR Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans, automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, savings account loans, and unsecured loans; and commercial business loans. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.

