Comparing Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) & Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) and Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Alphatec has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presbia has a beta of 5.91, suggesting that its share price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alphatec and Presbia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $540.28 million 1.63 -$186.64 million ($1.49) -4.23 Presbia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Presbia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alphatec.

This table compares Alphatec and Presbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -33.48% -816.57% -23.97% Presbia N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Alphatec shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of Presbia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alphatec and Presbia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 1 8 0 2.89 Presbia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphatec presently has a consensus target price of $19.11, indicating a potential upside of 202.87%. Given Alphatec’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Presbia.

Summary

Presbia beats Alphatec on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphatec

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems. It also provides split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; spinal implants and fixation systems comprising NanoTec surface modifications, Calibrate PSX, and Invictus, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization. In addition, the company provides biologics comprising 3D ProFuse Osteoconductive Bioscaffold for ease of handling and better endplate-to-endplate contact; AlphaGRAFT Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) comprising demineralized human tissues; AlphaGRAFT DBM Fibers comprising demineralized fibers; AlphaGRAFT Cellular Bone Matrix (CBM), a growth factor-enriched cellular bone matrix; AlphaGRAFT CBM that is delivered in granular, fiber, or structural form; BioCORE Moldable Bioactive Graft, a synthetic mineral-collagen composite matrix that can be molded to fit the bone defect; and Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, an allograft for spinal surgical barrier applications. The company sells its products through a network of independent sales agents and direct sales representatives. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Presbia

(Get Free Report)

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

