Comparing AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of AlloVir shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Immunovant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AlloVir and Immunovant’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir N/A N/A -$190.42 million ($1.66) -0.44 Immunovant N/A N/A -$259.34 million ($1.90) -15.37

Volatility & Risk

Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlloVir, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

AlloVir has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunovant has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AlloVir and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A -98.50% -78.56% Immunovant N/A -53.40% -48.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AlloVir and Immunovant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 2 3 0 0 1.60 Immunovant 0 0 15 0 3.00

AlloVir presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,243.21%. Immunovant has a consensus price target of $49.40, indicating a potential upside of 69.12%. Given AlloVir’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AlloVir is more favorable than Immunovant.

Summary

AlloVir beats Immunovant on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlloVir

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.