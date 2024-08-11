Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.71. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

