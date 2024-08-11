Clear Secure’s (YOU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Clear Secure will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,732.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,581.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,732.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 10,535.4% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 968.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

