Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Clarus from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered Clarus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

CLAR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. 346,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,801. Clarus has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $174.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Clarus by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Clarus by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Clarus by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

