Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRUS. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,768.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 60.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 79.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $132.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $142.83.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

