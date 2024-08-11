Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target Lowered to $149.00 at Bank of America

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $151.00 to $149.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.57.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.18. 296,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,613. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

