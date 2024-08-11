Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Acquires $22,000.00 in Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) Director G. Thomas Jr. Tranter acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,256. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chemung Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Chemung Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $51.36.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.07). Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Chemung Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 369.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

