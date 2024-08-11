Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 53.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,451 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 96.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after purchasing an additional 463,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after purchasing an additional 242,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.93.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Charter Communications stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $364.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.99 and its 200 day moving average is $295.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

