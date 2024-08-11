Centric Health (TSE:CRX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Centric Health Stock Performance

Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$89.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.80 million.

