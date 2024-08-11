Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.780-4.920 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on CSR shares. Compass Point lowered Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Centerspace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Shares of CSR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.10. 148,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,776. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average is $63.27.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -375.00%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

