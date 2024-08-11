CEEK VR Market Cap Reaches $25.50 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $25.50 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010525 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,485.20 or 0.97054946 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007601 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011997 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03207925 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $3,417,510.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

