Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 26,030,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,793,023. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after buying an additional 2,638,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,236,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,917,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,302,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

