Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

CDLX stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,927,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 55.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,676.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,464,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,119,082.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cardlytics news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $373,065.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,676.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,464,859 shares in the company, valued at $58,119,082.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 86,742 shares of company stock worth $735,905 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

