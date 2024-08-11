Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT Lowered to $24.00 at B. Riley

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Capital Southwest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,225. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.24. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 113.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,079,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 855.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 405,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 362,981 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,059,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,635,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 157,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth $2,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

