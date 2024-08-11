Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,315 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARDC. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 44,820 shares during the period.

Shares of ARDC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. 98,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

In related news, Director John Joseph Shaw sold 15,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $223,692.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,124 shares in the company, valued at $199,007.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

