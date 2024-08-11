Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target to $37.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Progyny from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

Progyny Stock Up 3.1 %

PGNY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. 2,221,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,364. Progyny has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $42.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth $52,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

