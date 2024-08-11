Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Udemy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.38.

Udemy Price Performance

Insider Activity at Udemy

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.01. Udemy has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $16.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $70,080.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $428,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,096,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,198.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,486 shares of company stock worth $748,021 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Udemy by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,303,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

