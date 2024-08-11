Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LRN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Stride from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.33.

NYSE:LRN opened at $81.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stride has a 12-month low of $38.15 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.68.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Stride in the second quarter valued at about $4,002,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stride by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,608,000 after buying an additional 355,614 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 1.8% during the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 91,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

