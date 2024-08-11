Brokers Offer Predictions for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Minerva Neurosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.73). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Minerva Neurosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12).

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $2.88 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $20.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

