Brokers Offer Predictions for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $12.91 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2024 earnings at $11.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.47.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $155.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.09.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,013.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,642 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 399.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after purchasing an additional 911,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 154,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

