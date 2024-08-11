Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Price Target at $113.67

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on POST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Post by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,035,000 after buying an additional 332,811 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Post by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,052,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Post by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,095,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,476,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Post by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after buying an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Post by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $111.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Post has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $114.28.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

