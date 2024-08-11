Brokerages Set Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) PT at $19.06

Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Paymentus from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $29,625.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Paymentus by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Paymentus by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paymentus by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Paymentus by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paymentus by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAY opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. Paymentus has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $25.21.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

