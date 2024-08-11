Brokerages Set Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT at $33.79

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 77.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 952.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $34.13.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $742.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.63 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

