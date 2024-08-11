Brokerages Set Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) PT at $117.86

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.57.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.3% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $124.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.88. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $126.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

