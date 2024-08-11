BMO Capital Markets Cuts Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $65.00

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Papa Johns International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa Johns International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Shares of PZZA traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.86. 1,476,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87. Papa Johns International has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $83.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Papa Johns International’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Papa Johns International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ravi Thanawala purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Papa Johns International by 396.0% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,368,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 889,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,838,000 after purchasing an additional 232,177 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Papa Johns International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

