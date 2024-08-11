Bittensor Trading Up 23.6% This Week (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $64.38 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for $283.54 or 0.00474717 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,206,063 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,202,910. The last known price of Bittensor is 305.3167745 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $53,487,545.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

