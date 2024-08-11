Bitcoin SV Price Hits $40.56 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $800.75 million and approximately $27.75 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $40.56 or 0.00067871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,763.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.05 or 0.00563963 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00034157 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000125 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,741,334 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
