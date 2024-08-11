BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.63.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average is $84.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.