Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.92 EPS

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92), Zacks reports.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of BHVN traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.91. 854,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,025. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $1,002,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,283,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,305,102.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,311,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,237,512.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,500 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,283,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,305,102.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 84,900 shares of company stock worth $3,011,613 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BHVN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

