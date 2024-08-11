BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Issues Earnings Results

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01, Zacks reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

BioAtla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCAB remained flat at $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,873. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of BioAtla from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

