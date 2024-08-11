Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $362.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $402.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

NYSE BIO opened at $325.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $406.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.22 and a 200-day moving average of $308.26.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

