BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $50.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,837,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BHP Group by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,940 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 6,529.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 457,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 942,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $136.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.73 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

