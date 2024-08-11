BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $50.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.
Shares of BHP stock opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $136.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.73 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
