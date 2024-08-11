Beyond (NYSE:BYON) versus Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond and Grove Collaborative’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond $1.54 billion 0.29 -$307.84 million ($8.15) -1.18 Grove Collaborative $241.26 million 0.21 -$43.23 million ($1.00) -1.34

Grove Collaborative has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond. Grove Collaborative is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Beyond has a beta of 3.7, meaning that its share price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Beyond and Grove Collaborative, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond 0 4 3 0 2.43 Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00

Beyond presently has a consensus price target of $27.29, suggesting a potential upside of 183.64%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.25%. Given Beyond’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond is more favorable than Grove Collaborative.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond -22.03% -49.00% -27.92% Grove Collaborative -13.91% -228.87% -19.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Beyond shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

