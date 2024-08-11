Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 229.67% from the company’s current price.

ACHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of ACHR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,316,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,623. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.35. Archer Aviation has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 62.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

