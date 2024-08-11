Benchmark Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $155.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.50. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at $26,044,815.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

