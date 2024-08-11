Barrington Research Trims American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Target Price to $18.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APEI. StockNews.com cut American Public Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Public Education

American Public Education Price Performance

Insider Activity at American Public Education

APEI opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

In other American Public Education news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $113,104.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at $654,979.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $113,104.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at $654,979.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,783 shares in the company, valued at $768,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth $145,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.