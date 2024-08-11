Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE ATGE opened at $72.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $80.18.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

