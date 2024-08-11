Barrington Research Boosts Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $90.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRN. StockNews.com cut Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.33.

Get Stride alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LRN

Stride Price Performance

Stride stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. Stride has a twelve month low of $38.15 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stride will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stride by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.