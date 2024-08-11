Barclays Trims LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Target Price to $6.00

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.40.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Down 5.6 %

LFST stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 1,994,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. LifeStance Health Group has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.85 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 3,802,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $22,395,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,932,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,981,588.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paula Cipollone sold 48,278 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $348,567.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,186.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 3,802,345 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $22,395,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,932,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,981,588.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,085,716 shares of company stock valued at $23,996,444. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

