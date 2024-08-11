Barclays Trims JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price to $40.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FROG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ FROG traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $48.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares in the company, valued at $151,055,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,107 shares of company stock worth $9,513,787. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

