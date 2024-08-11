Barclays Boosts Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $140.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.33.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $132.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,349. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $142.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $374.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 64.7% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 34,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.