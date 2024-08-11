Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Bankwell Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $26.02 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $30.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $205.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.36 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 11.76%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bankwell Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Kevin D. Leitao purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $67,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christine Chivily sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $150,001.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin D. Leitao purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $67,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,007 shares of company stock valued at $128,232 and have sold 10,559 shares valued at $253,346. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

