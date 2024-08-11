Bank of America Cuts JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $44.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FROG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

JFrog stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.14. 3,122,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.82.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,055,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,055,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,787 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 285.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,885,000 after buying an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4,244.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 876,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,903,000 after buying an additional 856,451 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 172.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,330,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,943,000 after buying an additional 841,956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth approximately $35,520,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,086,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

