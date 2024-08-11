Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 272 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $450.41. 33,573,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,461,876. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $473.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

