Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 105 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.49. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $150.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

