Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires Shares of 9,000 Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Sila Realty Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.96. 449,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,863. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc is a public, non-traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Tampa, Florida, that invests in high-quality healthcare properties and data centers leased to tenants capitalizing on critical and structural economic growth drivers. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 153 real estate properties, consisting of 29 data centers and 124 healthcare properties located in 70 markets across the United States.

