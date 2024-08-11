B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.69

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.69 and traded as high as C$3.84. B2Gold shares last traded at C$3.81, with a volume of 1,842,973 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.97.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$622.09 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. As a group, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4066169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -366.67%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$582,000.00. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$46,574.40. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$582,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,558 shares of company stock valued at $628,717. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

