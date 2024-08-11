B. Riley Downgrades Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.29.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 3.3 %

TRIP opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

